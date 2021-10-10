 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $360,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $360,000

Remodeled Central Home with original details and modern upgrades! This 5 Bedroom/2 Bath brick house on close to quarter acre lot with low care yards. Massive over-sized lot with R-2 zoning and fully fenced yard make this a great place to entertain with family and friends. RV Parking is available for when M+D visit! This house is full of charm and opportunity whether you are an investor or just looking for your next home!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Rise in rattler calls sends Tucson-area snake crews scrambling
Subscriber

Rise in rattler calls sends Tucson-area snake crews scrambling

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: The Golder Ranch Fire District has two dedicated crews to handle snake removal calls. They just had their busiest month maybe ever. Other local fire departments are seeking spikes, too. The cause of the recent jump is not entirely clear, though this year’s wetter-than-normal monsoon season is almost certainly a factor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News