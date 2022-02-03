Beautiful, Spacious 2,186 sqft. home boasting 5 Bedrooms, 2 being Primary suites and 3 full bathrooms. Updated Kitchen with plenty of cabinet & counter space. Tile throughout main areas, carpet in bedrooms & cozy family room which offers a wood burning fireplace. Entertain in the large backyard featuring gorgeous mountain views & sparkling pool. Pool equipment less than 1yr old. Brand New Solar system connected!! This home is a must see!!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $360,000
