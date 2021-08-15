Hard to find 5 bdrm 3 bath home located in the foothills of the Tucson Mountains. Popular gated community of Rancho Agua Dulce.This lovely contemporary home boasts tall ceilings,new carpeting, new laminate flooring in secondary bdrm,freshly painted interior, new appliances.Kitchen has center island, pantry, breakfast nook with slider out to front courtyard which overlooks breathtaking mountain views and desert landscape.Oversized primary suite with large walk-in closets, complete with built-ins. Separate shower and bath, dual vanities. Secondary bdrm with slider to back patio. Energy Efficient 16 Seer A/C . Large backyard with custom planters, extended covered patio. The community also offers, community pool, Jogging path, bike path. Located in Breathtaking Sweetwater in the Foothills!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There have been 489 cases and 25 outbreaks in Pima County schools, since June 20.
For Star subscribers: A new clinic opening in Tucson will focus on more face time with medical staff, lower hospitalizations for older patients.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
The wreck is causing a major traffic jams along West Valencia Road.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After opening during the pandemic last year, Pure Poke is ready to launch its second location, this one in Oro Valley.
- Updated
The average annual rainfall total since 1991 has been 10.61 inches.
- Updated
Half of the money donated by Cody and Patsy Ritchie will be used toward scholarships; the rest will be earmarked for "program enhancements" for the football and golf programs.
- Updated
Pima County Board of Supervisor's voted against several COVID-19 related actions at its meeting Tuesday.
- Updated
A student who was reportedly exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and two adults were arrested after refusing to leave campus.
- Updated
The new statutes range from banning school mask mandates, voting changes to teaching "critical race theory" in schools.