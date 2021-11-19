Are you looking for space? You've found it! Spacious 5 bedroom/3 baths and lots of closet and storage space! The kitchen has granite countertops, an island and nook area. This home also has 18'' ceramic tile, large fans and equipped with Wi-Fi features, a connection for a water softener and a self-cleaning air filtration system! All bathrooms have granite countertops and, double sinks in 2 of the 3 bathrooms. Front yard includes an irrigation system and the back has a covered patio. Dual pane windows and west facing windows have sun screens for added protection from the heat. The subdivision also has a dog park! Buyer must assume solar panel loan.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The weekly tally of new cases across Pima County has risen above the summer 2020 peak, when cases first surged here.
- Updated
- 2 min to read
For Star subscribers: A new casino planned by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe in Tucson would create hundreds of jobs and bring in revenue for the city.
- Updated
Four men killed at a party at a mobile home community on Tucson's southwest side range in age from 18 to 24, police said.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Flower Child and Doughbird are set to open next year at Campbell Plaza.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A planned 145-room hotel with a restaurant will open next year, occupying nine floors of Tucson's tallest building downtown.
- Updated
A federal grand jury in Tucson issued the indictments and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tucson is handling the prosecution..
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After rescuing the baby javelinas — known as "reds" because of their youthful, auburn hair — a Tucson couple is seeking changes to in-ground garbage bins that attract and trap wildlife.
- Updated
A Pima County Sheriff's deputy was found with a gunshot wound to the head Thursday on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
County considering suing city of Tucson over new rates that will see the average Tucson Water customer in unincorporated county limits will see monthly water bills increase from $50.28 to $56.45 per month.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Blake Masters was a brilliant student and friend at Tucson's Green Fields Country Day School, his friends say. Now he's unrecognizable to them as he seeks the Trump endorsement.