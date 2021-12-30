 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $365,000

Don't miss your chance with this beautiful 5 bedroom/ 3 bath home in the very popular Star Valley subdivision. This meticulously maintained home has a very spacious floor plan and high ceilings and a nice open kitchen area for all your entertaining needs. The large back yard is a clean pallette ready for your creative eye. All bedrooms are carpeted and window coverings convey. This property is occupied so please call for showings. 520-870-6888

