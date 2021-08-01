Home SWEET Home! Looking for more space to park? Needing more room for all your toys? Look no further! This roomy 5 bedroom 3 bath home has separate living room and family room, open kitchen w/ large pantry/storage. BIG backyard with a custom built gazebo & storage shed. Low maintenance front & backyard. All new insulation & drywall throughout the home. Fresh paint(inside & out), updated light fixtures, ceiling fans, all new bathroom vanities. No HOA back gate, 2 side gates & Move in Ready!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $369,000
