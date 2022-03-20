 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $369,000

New Listing Alert! Colossal 5 bedroom home in desirable Northwest Tucson! Modern interior with luxury plank flooring, Quartz countertops, white cabinets stainless steel appliances, trendy light/electrical/plumbing fixtures, 2 tone interior paint and more. Super spacious inside and out. Hurry, This one wont last!

