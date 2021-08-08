 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $370,000

Beautifully Remodeled, Mid-Century Home, Open floor plan with Split bedroom layout, 2 Owners suites and lots of storage space. Come see Your dream kitchen that includes high-end Samsung stainless appliances, custom shaker cabinetry, granite counters with a stunning peninsula, perfect for entertaining. Spacious Great Room off the Kitchen and Dining. Bathrooms upgrades include, Cabinets, tops, fixtures, tile surround in tub and walk in showers. Great backyard outdoor space, with North facing yard with spectacular, Mountain views. Phenomenal location, close to shopping, schools & dining. Owner/Agent.

