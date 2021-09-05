Hard to find 5 bdrm 3 bath home located in the foothills of the Tucson Mountains. Popular gated community of Rancho Agua Dulce.This lovely contemporary home boasts tall ceilings,new carpeting, new laminate flooring in secondary bdrm,freshly painted interior, new appliances.Kitchen has center island, pantry, breakfast nook with slider out to front courtyard which overlooks breathtaking mountain views and desert landscape.Oversized primary suite with large walk-in closets, complete with built-ins. Separate shower and bath, dual vanities. Secondary bdrm with slider to back patio. Energy Efficient 16 Seer A/C . Large backyard with custom planters, extended covered patio. The community also offers, community pool, Jogging path, bike path. Located in Breathtaking Sweetwater in the Foothills!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $371,000
