5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000

Shown by appointment only. 48 hour notice to tenants. Call /text listing agent on showing schedule/apointmentCurrently leased Main house 3br/2ba and Guest house 2br/1ba. Great investment property. Separate meters etc, water, gas.1/2 mile from the U of A. Bike to the University, and walk to the U of A games. Close to downtown and 4th Ave.For more information please call listing agent.Please do not disturb tenants

