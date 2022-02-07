 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $375,000

Hard to find 5 bedroom 2 bathroom solid brick ranch style home. Beautifully updated with Quartz counter tops, luxury plank flooring, 2 tone interior paint, modern electrical/lighting/plumbing fixtures, contemporary tile back plash in kitchen and shower surrounds, dual vanities, stainless steel appliances, crisp white cabinetry, plush carpet in the bedrooms and more. A must see.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News