 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $379,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $379,000

The only 5 bed/ 3 bath home currently for sale on the West side is now available in a charming, quiet and gated community only minutes to the I-10 freeway, downtown, the University of Arizona and Starr Pass Resort/Spa and Golf Club. Miramonte Homes construction along with many recent updates and a nicely landscaped low maintenance irrigated backyard. Remodeled kitchen Island with Quartz countertops, a pristinely functional farmers sink, stainless appliances including a space saving Whirlpool microwave, walk-in pantry, and bar seating. The kitchen opens to a Great Room that is a wonderful space with soaring ceilings and splashes of natural light throughout the day. Downstairs offers a flex space for an office or playroom, one bedroom/one full bath and the laundry room.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News