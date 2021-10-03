Contemporary two story 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home located in the beautiful Southwest part of Tucson. Every room is spacious with plenty of lighting. Entrance has Vaulted ceilings. This home has a fully painted interior, new carpet throughout, classy fans in each room and a wide open floor plan which includes a large living room, family room, formal dining room and a room downstairs that is large enough to be a den or an office or can be used as a bedroom also. Kitchen includes Formica Counter tops and built in appliances. Very large back yard ready for those big gatherings. This backyard is a blank canvas ready for your special touch!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $379,000
