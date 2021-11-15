 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $379,900

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $379,900

This 5 bedroom 3 bath home is the largest model in this neighborhood. Plenty of space for the whole family. It has a large office, formal living and dining room downstairs and a spacious loft upstairs. Freshly painted and carpeted. The very large kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and beautiful cabinets. This home is in the community of Star Valley. West of Tucson about 14 miles, nestled in the valley of the beautiful Tucson Mountain range. This master planned community offers two dog parks, jogging paths, play area and two BBQ's. Nearby is Tucson Mountain park, for non motorized use of 62 miles of trails. Also nearby is Saguaro National park west.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News