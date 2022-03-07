 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $385,000

This adorable 5 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage home is nestled into the quiet Butterfield Ranch Subdivision. With oversized rooms, soaring ceilings, beautifully appointed kitchen with breakfast bar, private guest quarters and a spacious laundry room this property will impress around every corner. Offering tastefully done landscaping with a northward facing back yard and a private basketball court. Whether you are entertaining, having private family moments or your own reflection time you will get years of enjoyment from this property.

