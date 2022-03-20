 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $385,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $385,000

Beautiful Complete Remodel in highly desirable East Tucson neighborhood.. 5 bedrooms and 2 baths this home features all new everything! Sleek black granite countertops with white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances.. Modern remodeled bathrooms.. come take a look today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News