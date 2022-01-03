Hard to find 5 bedroom 2 bathroom solid brick ranch style home. Beautifully updated with Quartz counter tops, luxury plank flooring, 2 tone interior paint, modern electrical/lighting/plumbing fixtures, contemporary tile back plash in kitchen and shower surrounds, dual vanities, stainless steel appliances, crisp white cabinetry, plush carpet in the bedrooms and more. A must see.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $389,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Following an 18-month pandemic closure, a 38-year-old Tucson coffee shop is shutting its doors for good.
How has the omicron variant impacted case counts? Which areas are the most vaccinated? How does hospital capacity compare across the state? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
- Updated
If you disrespect the Rose Bowl, you disrespect a generation of sports fans who sat in front of a fireplace on New Year’s Day, waiting for the voice of ABC’s Keith Jackson to make you feel warm all over.
One person was injured in a rollover crash east of Tucson, shutting down a portion of Interstate 10, officials said.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: New home prices in the Tucson area could climb well above $400,000 in 2022.
- Updated
A 46-year-old man died after his vehicle was struck by a car making a left-hand turn on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
Vanessa Siqueiros was declared dead at the crash scene.
- Updated
A 44-year-old man who was seen stumbling around before lying down in the roadway was fatally struck by a car Tuesday in Tucson.
- Updated
A 71-year-old man and a 57-year-old who didn't know each other got into a road rage incident, exchanging gun fire southeast of Tucson.
- Updated
The 2021 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl was canceled because of COVID-19 issues, a "devastating" blow to the bowl staff and the Tucson community.