 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $389,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $389,000

Seller will accept or counter offers between $389,000 and $399,000. Nice & well maintained 2 story home located in the well established community of Cortaro Crossing, close to I-10, shopping, restaurants, schools & much more! Large open floor concept downstairs. With 2529 sq ft of living space this home has 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, laundry room & two car garage. Enjoy the backyard with fruit trees & large covered patio great for entertaining. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, gorgeous granite counter tops, & walk-in pantry. Spacious Primary bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in shower & walk-in closet. Come see this home today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News