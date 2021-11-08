 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $395,000

Fantastic opportunity to own this remodeled 5 bed, 3 bath Santa Fe home on a corner lot in Continental Ranch! Welcoming you with a great curb appeal, low care landscape, 2-car garage, RV gate, fresh paint inside & out, & a covered front patio. Interior boasts a renewed interior w/new wood-look tile floor, warm palette, a large living room & a formal dining. Light fixtures, can lights, outlets & covers, light switches, & door nobs/hinges are some updates that can't be left unsaid. Cozy family room features wood ceiling, backyard access, & a gas fireplace w/ new tile surround. The kitchen offers new soft-close cabinets, new hardware, newer SS appliances, a walk-in pantry, Quartz counters, waterfall peninsula, recessed lighting, subway tile backsplash, dry bar, & a bright breakfast nook.

