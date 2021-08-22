Fantastic opportunity to own this fabulous 5 bed, 2.5 bath two-story property on a cul-de-sac! Located in Cortaro Crossing near shopping. Charming curb appeal with a 2 car garage, vibrant landscape, great full length patio. Come inside the comfortable living room & discover tile flooring, high ceilings, and neutral palette. Spacious great room w/picture window in the family area & sliding door in dining. The kitchen features a plethora of wood cabinets w/custom crown moulding, recessed lighting, mosaic backsplash, a pantry, and breakfast bar. The huge main retreat boasts dramatic vaulted ceilings, soft carpet, a walk-in closet, and bathroom w/dual sinks. Perfectly sized backyard offers a paver patio, a relaxing gazebo, and artificial turf. Too many upgrades to list, see documents lists !
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: Soon, half of the footprint occupied by Annabell's Attic, which has served Tucson for decades, will belong to a dollar store.
- Updated
- 1 min to read
For Star subscribers: Tucson needs to record 1.98 inches of rain before Sept. 30 to break the wettest monsoon record from 1964.
- Updated
- 6 min to read
Tucson sufferers experience symptoms from vertigo to heart problems, with some debilitated by long-term effects of the virus. Some face a life of disability.
- Updated
Two children were injured in a shooting at East Grant Road and North Dodge Boulevard on Tuesday, with one being taken to the hospital for her …
- Updated
Tucson's proposed new code allowing for guest houses to be built more easily has some problems. But with some tweaks, the proposal should fit our sparsely built city.
- Updated
Gov. Doug Ducey said the Biden administration should butt out of how Arizona regulates its schools.
- Updated
Police say an impaired driver struck a 28-year-old man who had been acting erratically in a Circle K parking lot.
- Updated
- 8 min to read
For Star subscribers: The closures come as a group gears up to try to rein in the unregulated agricultural pumping that state officials say has caused the land subsidence that triggered the fissuring.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After debuting in Tucson last year, Snooze, known for its breakfast options and cocktails, is opening a new location.
- Updated
A 36-year-old man is facing weapons charges after a road rage incident left twin 5-year-old girls injured Tuesday in midtown Tucson.