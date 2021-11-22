 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,000

Beautiful 5BD/3BA 2 story contemporary home in West Star Estates on almost an acre! Upon entering is the living room w/high ceilings & tile floors in main areas plus family room w/fireplace & formal dining area, offering plenty of room for gatherings. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar & dining area plus plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs are the bdrms including spacious main bedroom suite w/large walk in closet. Main bathroom features soaking tub, shower & dual sinks, 2 additional full bathrooms upstairs. Balcony to enjoy mountain views. Highlight of the large enclosed backyard is the sparkling pool, built in BBQ and covered patio, perfect for outdoor entertaining. RV hookup, RV parking available. Both A/C units replaced 2017 & 2021. No HOA! Convenient to I-19.A must see!

