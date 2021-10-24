 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,000

Beautifully renovated 5 BR-2Ba home with sparkling pool in great central location. Spacious floor plan/w tile throughout. Dual Pane windows and updated electrical. Also, a 400 Sq.Ft. bonus room great for media room or rec room. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, with soft closing drawers. SS appliances and a sparkling private pool . Plenty of parking, up to 7 spaces . With 5 BR'S & Pool this is a great investment property,

