 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,900

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,900

Must see this Beautiful 2577 sf , 2 story Cortes home in Star Velley with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms a large loft and 9ft ceilings. Home also has 2 Car garage, plus a spacious flex room that leads to the large family room. Beautiful open kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space which includes a gas cooktop, reverse osmosis and water purifier which stays with the home . On the main level you'll find a full bathroom and guest bedroom. 2nd floor includes the master bedroom suite that has a private master bath with a gigantic shower and dual sink vanities ,3 additional bedrooms, hall bath and loft. Backyard is like an oasis of your own with built in BBQ , outdoor kitchen and artificial turf. This home has so much more come see for yourself , it definitely wont last long .

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News