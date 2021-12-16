 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,900

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,900

Seller to counter or accepts offers between $399,900- $409,900. What's better than a 5 bedroom, 4 bath & 3000 plus square foot home in desirable Mesquite Ranch? Smart Home technology throughout! Lighting, alarm, thermostats, irrigation, garage door, and entry doors all controlled from one app. Enjoy the large Loft and theater system with Dolby surround, big screen Sony Sonos TV, and whole house audio, owned Tesla solar system, and rainsoft water softener because they all stay. There's no shortage of open space or privacy with towering vaulted ceilings, huge living and family rooms, kitchen, first floor master bedroom and guest room too. Plus another three bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News