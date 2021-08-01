 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,900

  • Updated

Stunning, updated home on .26 acre corner and cul-de-sac lot with RV parking and hookup. This 5 bedroom, 2 bath home includes a new custom kitchen with large peninsula, granite counters and new splash. Great room has a be-hive fireplace and home features new tile floors throughout, new carpet and paint, fresh roof coating, Decora outlets throughout and full bathroom remodel in guest and master bath. Double pane windows and one new AC unit. Split bedroom floor plan with huge main bedroom retreat. Spacious backyard with mountain views and a huge end to end covered porch. This is an AMAZING HOME, make it yours today!

