5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,999

Fabulous Lennar Home with attached guest suite that would be great for live in family, kids returning from college or luxurious quarters for guests. The primary home has the owners suite conveniently located downstairs, wood plank ceramic tile throughout, granite counters, stainless appliances, stylish backsplash, spacious island and upgraded gray cabinets with hardware. Entertain in the fully landscaped backyard including artificial turf and a raised flower bed. Upstairs you will find the laundry room and 3 bedrooms along with another full bath. The guest quarters has its own entrance, kitchen that includes stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space, a large separate bedroom and full bath. These quarters are perfect for long term or short term guests. Make this your home today