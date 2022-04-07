5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $399,999

Beautifully remodeled home with all new flooring and new carpet in the bedrooms. Gorgeous, open kitchen and great room with an abundance of natural light. Plenty of room with 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an oversized laundry room. The beautiful en-suite bathroom boasts a tile surround, walk-in shower while the guest bath offers a spacious double vanity with a tile surround shower/tub. Charming brick walls and beamed ceilings in the bedrooms. Possibly one of the best feature of this home is the PAID FOR SOLAR LEASE! Enjoy low electric bills year round and keep that new air conditioner nice and cold all summer without worry! Great location, close to shopping, wonderful restaurants, and a straight shot to downtown! Spacious, low-care back yard with beautiful mountain views.