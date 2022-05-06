5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000

Welcome to your new home! This home is only 5 years old but you can hardly tell, & it has everything you need! With 2,657 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms (1 downstairs), beautiful tile & carpet flooring, STEREO 5.1 SPEAKERS throughout the house & patio, alarm system, security cameras, its perfect for the whole gang! Spacious living room off of the kitchen, great for entertaining & still spacious with a dining space as well. Beautiful cabinets, granite counters, walk in pantry & gorgeous backsplash, the kitchen is the stuff of dreams. Upstairs, there's a spacious loft, great sized rooms & a balcony off of the primary suite! Stunning views of our wonderful desert valley! Turf in the backyard with a covered patio which is great for family fun!