Welcome to your new home! This home is only 5 years old but you can hardly tell, & it has everything you need! With 2,657 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms (1 downstairs), beautiful tile & carpet flooring, STEREO 5.1 SPEAKERS throughout the house & patio, alarm system, security cameras, its perfect for the whole gang! Spacious living room off of the kitchen, great for entertaining & still spacious with a dining space as well. Beautiful cabinets, granite counters, walk in pantry & gorgeous backsplash, the kitchen is the stuff of dreams. Upstairs, there's a spacious loft, great sized rooms & a balcony off of the primary suite! Stunning views of our wonderful desert valley! Turf in the backyard with a covered patio which is great for family fun!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
OPINION: "There’s a reason why so many investors are salivating over these parks: they make wealth for the landowner, but not for the homeowner," writes Tucsonan Corinne Cooper.
Tucson was featured in season 28 of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Here's all the food Guy Fieri ate on camera while sampling Tucson favorites. His roster of eateries is diverse, from vegan Mexican restaurant Tumerico to Chef Alisah's authentic and meat-forward Bosnian cuisine.
For Star subscribers: Barrio Bread is adding more production space and a larger retail area to its bakery on Broadway and Country Club Road.
A new paper tries to break down the smell of summer rain in the Sonoran Desert.
Tucson police are investigating the deaths of three adults found inside a home on the city's east side Tuesday afternoon.
For Star subscribers: Hudbay Minerals Inc. says the permit is not needed to keep clearing land on the west slope of the Santa Rita Mountains.
As the Wildcats (19-16) prepared for Saturday's doubleheader against Fresno State (16-30) at Hillenbrand Stadium, they took a moment Friday afternoon to share about how they feel.
Video posted to social media showed multiple students, and one adult, fighting on the Tucson High Magnet School campus Tuesday.
The 49-year-old Tucson woman pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud after defrauding an elderly client of more than $1.3 million.
The 40-year-old father was seen punching a student and pinning a student to the ground by his neck during a fight at Tucson High Magnet School on Tuesday.