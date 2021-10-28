 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000

JARET MILLER PHOTOGRAPHY

No PB pipe and TOTAL repaint of interior and garage on 8/31. 5 BR/3 BA home on corner lot in gated community! Bright kitchen features chiseled edge granite countertops, stainless appliances (gas stove), cabinets with pull outs, breakfast nook. Downstairs BR perfect for office or guest quarters. Large living/dining room and spacious family room. Custom solar screens. Electro-static air filters. EZ care yard w/new drip irrigation for backyard landscaping. Citrus trees (tangelo & grapefruit).New on 8/31 gas 50 gallon water heater. 7 ceiling fans! Neighborhood walking/bike paths! 5 minutes to Aquatic Center! Walking distance to Canada Del Oro Riverfront Park w/Basketball Court, Horseshoe Pit, Picnic Table, Shaded Playground,Ramada, Soccer, Softball Fields, Tennis & Volleyball

