Stop looking! This is THE ONE!! Completely renovated in 2019 with even more upgrades since (in docs tab)! Enter into this large, bright, open floor plan leading into a modern kitchen, perfect for entertaining. 5 bedrooms/2 bathrooms in the main house, with an additional full bathroom in the studio casita. Casita has its own private entrance, carport, and washer/dryer. Currently used as an Airbnb which often covers the mortgage! Offers plenty of storage with large closets, pantries, and storage sheds. The backyard has astroturf and a large patio to enjoy our beautiful Arizona weather. Great location! Close to the park, shopping, dining and more! Won't last long, send your best offer now!!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000
