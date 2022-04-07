 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000

Large home in the desirable San Carlos subdivision near Grant and Swan. This 5 bedroom/2 bath home has a lot of space that includes a large great room complete with a bar for entertaining and a wood-burning fireplace. Dual AC units and dual water heaters round out this home. Home needs some personal touches but gives you a lot of space to make it your own. There is a large backyard. A two car carport on one side of the home, and a circular driveway on the other side complete this large corner lot. Mature palm trees in front and back of the home and it has a great view of the Catalina Mountains. No HOA, but there is a voluntary community association. Septic tank was replaced with a 1500 gallon tank in 2015. Pics coming on March 10th

