Very spacious 5 BR/3 BA home on corner lot in gated community! Bright kitchen features chiseled edge granite countertops, stainless appliances (gas stove), oak cabinets with pull outs, breakfast nook. Downstairs BR perfect for office or guest quarters. Large living/dining room and spacious family room. Custom solar screens. Electro-static air filters. EZ care yard w/new drip irrigation for backyard landscaping. Citrus trees (tangelo & grapefruit). Solar hot water heater. 7 cooling ceiling fans! Neighborhood walking/bike paths! Only 5 minutes away from Aquatic Center! This home is also within walking distance to Canada Del Oro Riverfront Park w/Basketball Court, Horseshoe Pit, Picnic Table, Shaded Playground,Ramada, Soccer, Softball Fields, Tennis & Volleyball, walking paths!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $400,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There have been 489 cases and 25 outbreaks in Pima County schools, since June 20.
For Star subscribers: A new clinic opening in Tucson will focus on more face time with medical staff, lower hospitalizations for older patients.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
The wreck is causing a major traffic jams along West Valencia Road.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After opening during the pandemic last year, Pure Poke is ready to launch its second location, this one in Oro Valley.
- Updated
The average annual rainfall total since 1991 has been 10.61 inches.
- Updated
Half of the money donated by Cody and Patsy Ritchie will be used toward scholarships; the rest will be earmarked for "program enhancements" for the football and golf programs.
- Updated
Pima County Board of Supervisor's voted against several COVID-19 related actions at its meeting Tuesday.
- Updated
A student who was reportedly exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and two adults were arrested after refusing to leave campus.
- Updated
The new statutes range from banning school mask mandates, voting changes to teaching "critical race theory" in schools.