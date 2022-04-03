5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $405,000

Newly painted 5br/3ba home located in a great NW location. Originally a model home, this home offers 2529 sqft on one of the largest neighborhood lots. Large Kitchen w/granite countertops, tile backsplash, upgraded cabinets & SS appliances, boasting impressively large pantry. Kitchen flows into dining area and family room. Separate living room space offers room for in-home office or workout area. next to downstairs Powder room. Upstairs you will find all 4 guest bedrooms & the primary bedroom w/ large walk-in closet and dual vanity on suite and laundry room. Covered patio & great mountain views w/ no homes directly behind this wonderful home! Solar is leased. Home has 12 month termite treatment warranty! ACs have been professionally serviced throughout ownership!