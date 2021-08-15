 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $410,000

Fantastic opportunity to own this fabulous 5 bed, 2.5 bath two-story property on a cul-de-sac! Located in Cortaro Crossing near shopping. Charming curb appeal with a 2 car garage, vibrant landscape, and a wonderful fountain. Come inside the comfortable living room & discover tile flooring, high ceilings, and neutral palette. Spacious great room w/picture window in the family area & sliding door in dining. The kitchen features a plethora of wood cabinets w/custom crown moulding, recessed lighting, mosaic backsplash, a pantry, and breakfast bar. The huge main retreat boasts dramatic vaulted ceilings, soft carpet, a walk-in closet, and bathroom w/dual sinks. Perfectly sized backyard offers a paver patio, a relaxing gazebo, and artificial turf. Too many upgrades to list, see documents list !

