5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $415,000

Honey, wait stop the car and look at the amazing views! This the beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 full bathroom has all the upgrades and plenty of space for the whole family! Large ceramic tile through-out the first floor, double shower, and upgraded kitchen appliances. 1 full bedroom and 1 bathroom downstairs. No neighbors behind! Relax on your master bedroom balcony and watch the beautiful sunset. This home has leased solar panels to save on electricity as well as a soft water loop, dog run, and spacious loft. Call for a private showing appointment today!

