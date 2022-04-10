 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $415,000

Seller will entertain offers between $415-440K. Move in ready 5 bedroom/3 full bath gen located in the unique, sought after community of Civano. Home features a split floor plan with an upstairs loft , walkout balcony, open and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Neighborhood amenities include pool, basketball and tennis courts, nursery and community center all within walking distance. Roof has recently been recoated in 2020, new solar powered water heater with low maintenance landscaping.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

For Star subscribers: A sudden lapse in the University of Arizona-affiliated online school's ability to collect G.I. Bill benefits is the latest strike against UA Global Campus, which is run by a company in financial trouble. And now, advocates want the U.S. Education Department to cut off the school's federal financial aid. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News