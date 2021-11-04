 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $415,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $415,000

5 bedroom/3 bath/3 car garage in well established Eastside neighborhood. Large corner lot with fruit trees, room for playset/trampoline, and large extended patio that screams ENTERTAINING! First story holds 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and laundry room. Owner's suite, 2 bedrooms, and a bath are located on the 2nd floor. Owner's suite features large walk-in closet, two sinks and separate sitting area that would easily convert to a small office space or gym. Priced for new homeowner to make it their own!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News