5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $419,900

NEAR UofA - Why buy ONE home when you can have TWO? The 2007-built home on Cherry Ave has 1,279 sq ft. of COOL polished concrete floors throughout. The energy efficient 2x6 construction has plenty of insulation and fans in all rooms to keep you comfortable year round. This home has two-tone paint, 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, an island kitchen, and off-street parking. The 1953 red brick home on Glenn (also energy efficient) has 2 bedrooms, newly remodeled bath, with an original retro kitchen and main bath. The garage (a rarity near the UofA) could be used for parking out of the sun or an awesome gym, storage facility, or workshop! This property is perfect for aging parents, college students, Airbnb hosts, landlords, or a home business. Don't miss this unique Central Tucson opportunity!

