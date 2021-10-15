 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $420,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $420,000

Like new 2018 built 5 bedroom/3 Bath home on a premium lot in the Mountain Vail Estates neighborhood. Vail School's Esmond Station K-8 is located very close by. Beautiful kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, large kitchen island plus stainless appliances. All tile downstairs except for carpet in the one downstairs bedroom. Upstairs features 4 additional bedrooms and a family room loft area. Beautifully landscaped rear yard with pavers, turf, large covered patio across the back of the home. The home backs to a common area and also there is a common area space to the west side. Ceiling fans throughout and all appliances stay! Conveniently located close to shopping, schools and the I-10 freeway. Above ground pool can stay or sellers can remove. Add this one to the list to see!

