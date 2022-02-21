 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000

Great UofA Area Income Property. Two Stand Alone Homes less than one mile to University of Arizona, Downtown Tucson and 4th Ave. Main House was built in 1947 has 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath+Den, Tile in all living areas with carpet in bedrooms. Recent remodel work includes, ceiling fans in all rooms, Dual pane windows, A/C w/Programmable Thermostat, and wrought iron security doors. Kitchen remodel in 2019 gave the home new cabinets, counters and SS appliances. Fireplace, full size washer/dryer, off street parking and good curb appeal. The Guest House was built in 2006, is an open concept 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with concrete floors, ceiling fans in all rooms, full size washer/dryer, dual pane windows, carport and alley access. Main House leased at $1095 through 07/25/2022 and Guest House leased at $1045

