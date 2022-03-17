 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $425,000

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Great UofA Area Income Property. Two Stand Alone Homes less than one mile to University of Arizona, Downtown Tucson and 4th Ave. Main House was built in 1947 has 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath+Den, Tile in all living areas with carpet in bedrooms. Recent remodel work includes, ceiling fans in all rooms, Dual pane windows, A/C w/Programmable Thermostat, and wrought iron security doors. Kitchen remodel in 2019 gave the home new cabinets, counters and SS appliances. Fireplace, full size washer/dryer, off street parking and good curb appeal. The Guest House was built in 2006, is an open concept 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with concrete floors, ceiling fans in all rooms, full size washer/dryer, dual pane windows, carport and alley access.

