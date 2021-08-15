NEAR UofA - Why buy ONE home when you can have TWO? The 2007-built home on Cherry Ave has 1,279 sq ft. of COOL polished concrete floors throughout. The energy efficient 2x6 construction has plenty of insulation and fans in all rooms to keep you comfortable year round. This home has two-tone paint, 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, an island kitchen, and off-street parking. The 1953 red brick home on Glenn (also energy efficient) has 2 bedrooms, newly remodeled bath, with an original retro kitchen and main bath. The garage (a rarity near the UofA) could be used for parking out of the sun or an awesome gym, storage facility, or workshop! This property is perfect for aging parents, college students, Airbnb hosts, landlords, or a home business. Don't miss this unique Central Tucson opportunity!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $429,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There have been 489 cases and 25 outbreaks in Pima County schools, since June 20.
For Star subscribers: A new clinic opening in Tucson will focus on more face time with medical staff, lower hospitalizations for older patients.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
The wreck is causing a major traffic jams along West Valencia Road.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After opening during the pandemic last year, Pure Poke is ready to launch its second location, this one in Oro Valley.
- Updated
The average annual rainfall total since 1991 has been 10.61 inches.
- Updated
Half of the money donated by Cody and Patsy Ritchie will be used toward scholarships; the rest will be earmarked for "program enhancements" for the football and golf programs.
- Updated
Pima County Board of Supervisor's voted against several COVID-19 related actions at its meeting Tuesday.
- Updated
A student who was reportedly exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and two adults were arrested after refusing to leave campus.
- Updated
The new statutes range from banning school mask mandates, voting changes to teaching "critical race theory" in schools.