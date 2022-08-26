5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $429,000

Welcome home to your spacious 2,743' Meritage home located in the award-winning Vail School District. Spread out over 5 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms + an office + a loft your new home offers plenty of flexible space. The main floor features a large great room with an upscale, open kitchen and dining nook with upgraded, neutral tile. The kitchen boasts a large island, walk in pantry, countertop extension with upper cabinets and built-in desk. Off the living area is a flexible space for use as an office, playroom, movie-room, formal dining, etc. The main floor also features a full bathroom and bedroom, making it the perfect space for guests, mother-in-law suite, etc. At the top of the stairs is a generous-sized loft space and three additional bedrooms plus the primary retreat. Owned solar, 220v in the garage, epoxy garage floor with garage shelving, and a lush nature lovers backyard with raised vegetable beds help complete your new home. Located in the highly desirable La Estancia community where you will love the great selection of schools available within the sought-after Vail School District. La Estancia has direct access to 'The Loop', an interconnected system of more than 120 miles of paved pathways and bike lanes, as well as a community pool, basketball court and several beautiful parks. La Estancia is within close proximity to many major employers, including Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson International Airport, UA Tech Park, Raytheon and Amazon. Come see this gorgeous home today!