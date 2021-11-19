Wow! Incredible opportunity to own in the wonderful community of Mountain Vail estates. This home is over 2900 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. There is a bedroom and full bath on the bottom floor. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms and a great loft. Large living areas throughout and a fantastic open kitchen with tons of cabinets and granite counter tops. You will love the extra large kitchen island. This home has a 2 car garage and a nice backyard with an irrigation system in place. This home is in the Vail School District and close to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to I-10. Call today!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $429,000
