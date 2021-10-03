 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $429,900

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $429,900

Premium lot and location in Vail School District! Stunning 5 bedroom/3 bath home in Mountain Vail Estates neighborhood with Esmond Station K-8 close by! Beautiful kitchen with granite and tile backsplash plus stainless appliances. All tile downstairs except for carpet in the one bedroom downstairs. Upstairs features 4 additional bedrooms and a loft family room area. Beautifully landscaped rear yard with pavers, turf, large covered patio across the back of the home and an above ground swimming pool. The home backs to a common area and also there is a common area space to the west side. Ceiling fans throughout and all appliances stay! Conveniently located close to shopping, schools and the I-10 freeway. Built in 2018 so only 3 years old. Must see...this one won't last!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News