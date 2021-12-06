Looking for a REAL connection? Hey. How you doin? I see you. Looking at me. Like what you see? How could you not? I'm everything you are looking for. Space. Peace. Tranquility. Upgrade from your Ex. Listen, you want 6 feet of separation but still have the ability to look at someone other that a loved one in person? I got you with 3,090 sqft of open space. You want to be able to isolate properly in pajamas for the 6th day straight without feeling judged? Fine, there's no neighbors directly behind you. So you want to be able to hide the good snack from those scavengers you live with? There is plenty of storage space throughout the home. And if you actually love the people you live with enjoy the back yard with the Pergola and beautiful views. Did we just make a connection? I think we did.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $430,000
