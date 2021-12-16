 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $435,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $435,000

This amazing 5 bedroom home with pool and nearly an acre of land has many upgrades! Two sided fireplace between dining room and living room, stunning wood floors, new paint inside and out, newer appliances, roof just serviced, new pool pump with new wiring, new pool fence, new garage door, new ceiling fans and lighting, New sliding glass door, and much more! Enjoy the hot summers in the pool, plant an amazing garden, entertain in the huge kitchen and living room or relax in the amazing Arizona room! Houghton Acres has recently been recognized as the #1 safest neighborhood in Tucson and has NO HOA! Bring your family and enjoy the finest in country living! Seller is offering a $2000 carpet allowance.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News