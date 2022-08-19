 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $439,000

Welcome home to your spacious 2,743' Meritage home located in the award-winning Vail School District. Spread out over 5 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms + an office + a loft your new home offers plenty of flexible space. The main floor features a large great room with an upscale, open kitchen and dining nook with upgraded, neutral tile. The kitchen boasts a large island, walk in pantry, countertop extension with upper cabinets and built-in desk. Off the living area is a flexible space for use as an office, playroom, movie-room, formal dining, etc. The main floor also features a full bathroom and bedroom, making it the perfect space for guests, mother-in-law suite, etc. At the top of the stairs is a generous-sized loft space and three additional bedrooms plus the primary retreat.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Requiem for a saguaro named Strong-Arm

Requiem for a saguaro named Strong-Arm

For Star subscribers: Neighbors and regulars of Tortolita Preserve in Marana are mourning the loss of a giant saguaro known as Strong-Arm, which might have sprouted around the time of Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News