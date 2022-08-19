5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $439,000

Welcome home to your spacious 2,743' Meritage home located in the award-winning Vail School District. Spread out over 5 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms + an office + a loft your new home offers plenty of flexible space. The main floor features a large great room with an upscale, open kitchen and dining nook with upgraded, neutral tile. The kitchen boasts a large island, walk in pantry, countertop extension with upper cabinets and built-in desk. Off the living area is a flexible space for use as an office, playroom, movie-room, formal dining, etc. The main floor also features a full bathroom and bedroom, making it the perfect space for guests, mother-in-law suite, etc. At the top of the stairs is a generous-sized loft space and three additional bedrooms plus the primary retreat.