5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $439,900

  • Updated

Look no further - this is the one you have been waiting for. Located in the highly sought after Vail school district, this 2021 built home has it all. This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is located in La Estancia and has tons of upgrades to include solar. Down stairs has a bedroom, full bath, and open-concept living and dining room. Upstairs has a spacious master bedroom, 3 additional bedrooms and a loft. Both of the upstairs baths have dual sinks and upgraded countertops. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. Solar ensures you can stay cool in those hot summer months without a huge electric bill. Backyard is landscaped and great for entertaining. Come check it out today, before it's gone.

