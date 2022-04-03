 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $439,990

This single-level home features a spacious open floorplan shared between the living and dining spaces, offering direct access to the convenient covered patio ideal for entertaining guests. A bedroom situated off the foyer near a full bathroom is perfect for overnight guests or a home office, while the remaining four bedrooms provide enough space for the whole family.

Tucson’s 'gray water' program failing to produce results

For Star subscribers: A recent city study showed that fewer than 30 residents said they’re taking advantage of the decade-old initiative to re-use some of their household water for landscaping. The program pays homeowners up to $1,000 to purchase needed equipment.

